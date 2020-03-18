COVID-19: 7 More Cases in Telangana, 1st Death Confirmed in Pak

The first COVID-19-related death has been recorded in Pakistan while seven new cases have been confirmed in Telangana, ANI reported.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on Thursday, 19 March, at 8 pm, during which he will talk about issues relating to the virus. He chaired a high-level meeting to review the ongoing efforts on Wednesday.

The Ministry of Human Resource Development has directed CBSE and all educational institutions in the country to postpone exams till 31 March in view of the coronavirus outbreak.

On Wednesday, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in India reached 151, according to the Health Ministry data.

The virus shows no signs of stopping as the number of confirmed cases worldwide surpassed 200,000 on Wednesday. Of those, 8,000 have died, 82,032 have recovered, and 112,203 are still open, according to the John Hopkins Resource Center.