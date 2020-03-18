COVID-19: 7 More Cases in Telangana, 1st Death Confirmed in Pak

The first COVID-19-related death has been recorded in Pakistan while seven new cases have been confirmed in Telangana, ANI reported.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on Thursday, 19 March, at 8 pm, during which he will talk about issues relating to the virus. He chaired a high-level meeting to review the ongoing efforts on Wednesday.
The Ministry of Human Resource Development has directed CBSE and all educational institutions in the country to postpone exams till 31 March in view of the coronavirus outbreak.
On Wednesday, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in India reached 151, according to the Health Ministry data.
The virus shows no signs of stopping as the number of confirmed cases worldwide surpassed 200,000 on Wednesday. Of those, 8,000 have died, 82,032 have recovered, and 112,203 are still open, according to the John Hopkins Resource Center.
Snapshotclose
- Total cases in India stand at 151
- MEA advises Indians abroad to stay put and reduce all non-essential travel
- The National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) advises its member restaurants to shut operations till 31 March
- China gives go-ahead to begin human trials for an experimental coronavirus vaccine
- The global death toll from COVID-19 has crossed 8,000
Indian Embassy in the US Releases Updated Advisory for Indian Students
The Indian embassy in the United States released an updated advisory for Indian students in the country in view of COVID19 pandemic, ANI reported.
IIT Delhi Requests Most Students to Vacate Hostels
IIT Delhi has requested all remaining students (except international students and students with special needs) to vacate the hostels at the earliest. Hostels will function with skeleton staff & packed food will be provided for remaining students, reported ANI, quoting IIT Delhi.
7 More Cases Confirmed in Telangana, All Indonesian Nationals
Seven more COVID19 cases have been confirmed in Telangana, ANI reports. All the patients are Indonesian nationals and have been kept in isolation wards, according to the Government of Telangana.
Schools in UK to Be Closed From Friday
Schools in the United Kingdom will be closed from Friday, 20 March, in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, AFP news agency reports.
First Coronavirus Relates Death Confirmed in Pakistan
First COVID19 related death was recorded in Pakistan, ANI reports. The patient was a 50 year old from Mardan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)