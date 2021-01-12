Agitation to Go On, Won’t Appear Before Panel: Farmers on SC Order

Hours after the Supreme Court stayed the implementation of the Centre's three farm laws till further notice and constituted an expert committee to resolve the deadlock, protesting farmer unions on Tuesday, 12 January, said the agitation will continue, while reiterating that they won't appear before the new panel.

"We'd issued a press note last night stating that we won't accept any committee formed by the Supreme Court for mediation. We were confident that the Centre will get a committee formed through the Supreme Court to take the burden off their shoulders," Krantikari Kisan Union President Darshan Pal was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.