Agitation to Go On, Won’t Appear Before Panel: Farmers on SC Order

The committee constituted with the SC order has been slammed for being ‘pro-government’. 

Farmers stage a protest at the Singhu border during their ‘Delhi Chalo’ march against the Centre’s new farm laws, in New Delhi, on Tuesday, 1 December 2020. Image used for representational purposes.&nbsp;
Hours after the Supreme Court stayed the implementation of the Centre's three farm laws till further notice and constituted an expert committee to resolve the deadlock, protesting farmer unions on Tuesday, 12 January, said the agitation will continue, while reiterating that they won't appear before the new panel.

"We'd issued a press note last night stating that we won't accept any committee formed by the Supreme Court for mediation. We were confident that the Centre will get a committee formed through the Supreme Court to take the burden off their shoulders," Krantikari Kisan Union President Darshan Pal was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Bharatiya Kisan Union's (R) Balbir Singh Rajewal reportedly said all the members of the committee, that has been constituted, are "pro-government and had been justifying the laws of the government."

Earlier, on Tuesday, Swaraj India President Yogendra Yadav also called the committee "blatantly partisan".

"Wonder how the Supreme Court could be taken for a ride into appointing such a sarkari committee," he tweeted.

