SC Recommends Stay on Farm Laws, to Pass Interim Order Today

The Supreme Court on Tuesday, 12 January, will pass an interim order regarding a stay on the implementation of the farm laws.

This comes after the hearing on Monday, when the Chief Justice of India SA Bobde said that the court was “extremely disappointed” with the Centre over its approach to the farmers’ protests. He had also reiterated the SC’s intent to form an expert committee to examine the concerns raised by farmers against the Centre’s controversial farm laws.

The apex court was hearing a batch of petitions related to the farmers’ protests at the borders of Delhi, including some seeking immediate removal of the protesting farmers (citing the court’s own Shaheen Bagh judgment and COVID concerns) as well as other petitions, which have been filed, challenging the legality of the farm laws.