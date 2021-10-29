Farmers’ Protest: Delhi Police Begins Clearing Roadblocks at Tikri Border

Farmers, who have been protesting against the Centre’s three farm laws have been accused of blocking traffic on various occasions before as well.

On Thursday night, the Delhi Police was quoted as saying, “There are plans to open emergency routes at Tikri border (Delhi-Haryana) & Ghazipur border (Delhi-UP) that are blocked due to ongoing farmers' protest. The barricades placed at the borders will be removed after getting farmers' consensus”, news agency ANI reported.

Though the blockades are being removed, whether routes will be operational isn’t confirmed yet. A PTI report said four of the eight layers of barricades at the border have been removed so far.