‘Stubborn' Govt Blocked Roads, Not Farmers: Rakesh Tikait Responds to SC Comment

The Quint visited the Ghazipur border protest site to speak to farmer leader Rakesh Tikait about reports suggesting that farmers have started leaving the protest site, after the Supreme Court observed that "farmers have the right to protest but they cannot keep roads blocked indefinitely”.

On being asked if farmers are leaving the site, Tikait told The Quint, “Farmers are here only, nobody is leaving. We don’t know who is or isn’t running Twitter.”