Farmers’ Leaders Leave for Vigyan Bhawan for 5th Round of Talks
Catch all the live updates of the farmers’ “Dilli Chalo” protests here.
Farmers’ leaders have left for Vigyan Bhawan, where the fifth round of talks between the central government and protesting farmers is scheduled to be held at 2 pm on Saturday, 5 December.
ANI reported that ahead of the meeting, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Narendra Singh Tomar and Piyush Goyal met at PM Narendra Modi's residence in New Delhi.
Intensifying the protest against the three contentious laws, a call for a ‘Bharat Bandh’ on 8 December was given by leaders on Friday. Farmers have reportedly planned to block the remaining roads of Delhi.
- A call for a ‘Bharat Bandh’ on 8 December was given by leaders on Friday
- On Thursday, a meeting between the farmers’ representatives and the government ended inconclusively, though the latter seemed willing to concede to some of the demands
- A petition has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking immediate removal of farmers who are protesting at the border areas of Delhi-NCR
- Congress has demanded an early Winter Session to discuss the ongoing farmers’ issues
RJD Holds Protest in Patna Against Farm Laws
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Saturday a protest at Patna's Gandhi Maidan against the Centre's farm laws.
"We demand that the Centre repeals the black laws,” RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said, according to ANI.
Farmer Leaders Leave for Vigyan Bhawan
Farmers’ leaders have left from Singhu border for Vigyan Bhawan to hold the fifth round of talks with the Central government over the farm laws.
UP Congress Prez Reaches Ghazipur Border to Support Farmers
Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Kumar Lallu on Saturday reached Ghazipur border (UP-Delhi border) to support the farmers protesting against the farm laws.
"This government is anti-farmer. We demand that the news laws be withdrawn," he said, according to ANI.
Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Narendra Tomar Reach PM Modi's House
Ahead of the fifth round of meeting with agitating farmers, Union ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Narendra Singh Tomar have reached PM Narendra Modi's residence in New Delhi, ANI reports.
Union Minister Piyush Goyal is also present at the Prime Minister's residence in New Delhi. NDTV reported, quoting sources, that the Centre may consider amending the laws.
12:35 PM, 05 DecRJD Holds Protest in Patna Against Farm Laws
11:01 AM, 05 DecUP Congress Prez Reaches Ghazipur Border to Support Farmers
10:18 AM, 05 DecFarmers in India Have Right to Demonstrate Peacefully: Guterres Spokesperson
10:01 AM, 05 DecMeet With Farmers at 2 pm, Hopeful of Positive Outcome: Tomar
09:48 AM, 05 DecDelhi Traffic Police Issues Advisories
09:48 AM, 05 DecFarmers Continue Protest at Tikri Border
08:44 AM, 05 DecFarmers Continue to Hold a Sit-in Protest at Chilla Border