Farmers’ Leaders Leave for Vigyan Bhawan for 5th Round of Talks

Farmers’ leaders have left for Vigyan Bhawan, where the fifth round of talks between the central government and protesting farmers is scheduled to be held at 2 pm on Saturday, 5 December.

ANI reported that ahead of the meeting, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Narendra Singh Tomar and Piyush Goyal met at PM Narendra Modi's residence in New Delhi.

Intensifying the protest against the three contentious laws, a call for a ‘Bharat Bandh’ on 8 December was given by leaders on Friday. Farmers have reportedly planned to block the remaining roads of Delhi.