Farm Laws: 16 Parties to Boycott Prez’s Joint Sitting, Says Azad

Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Thursday, 28 January, said that at least 16 Opposition parties will boycott the President's address to joint sitting of Parliament over the three controversial farm laws.

“We're issuing a statement from 16 political parties that we're boycotting President's Address that will be delivered at Parliament tomorrow. The major reason behind this decision is that the Bills (Farm Laws) were passed forcibly in House, without Opposition,” he said.

Shiromani Akali Dal MP Balwinder Singh Bhunder said that the party will be part of the boycott of the President's address in Parliament, according to ANI.