Farm Laws: 16 Parties to Boycott Prez’s Joint Sitting, Says Azad
The parties will boycott President’s address to joint sitting of Parliament over the three controversial farm laws.
Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Thursday, 28 January, said that at least 16 Opposition parties will boycott the President's address to joint sitting of Parliament over the three controversial farm laws.
“We're issuing a statement from 16 political parties that we're boycotting President's Address that will be delivered at Parliament tomorrow. The major reason behind this decision is that the Bills (Farm Laws) were passed forcibly in House, without Opposition,” he said.
Shiromani Akali Dal MP Balwinder Singh Bhunder said that the party will be part of the boycott of the President's address in Parliament, according to ANI.
The Opposition leaders from parties, including the Congress, NCP, DMK, TMC, Shiv Sena, Samajwadi Party, RJD, CPI, CPI(M) and PDP, said the farm laws were “an assault on the rights of the states and violate the federal spirit of the Constitution,” reported The Indian Express.
The parties also said the laws were “brought without any consultations”, “lacked national consensus”, and “parliamentary scrutiny was bypassed…muzzling the Opposition,” the report added.
The first phase of the Budget Session will begin on 29 January with President Ram Nath Kovind's address and end on 15 February. The Union Budget will be presented in the Parliament on 1 February by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.