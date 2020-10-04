Ex RJD Leader Shot Dead; Tejashwi, Tej Pratap & Anil Sadhu Booked

RJD leaders Tejaswhi Yadav, Tej Pratap Yadav, Anil Kumar Sadhu and three others have been named accused in an FIR filed by Bihar Police, after former State Secretary of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) was shot dead at his residence in Bihar’s Punrnia on Sunday, 4 October, according to TOI.



Malik was a 37 year old Dalit leader, reported News18.

According to media reports, Malik’s family has shared that he was planning to independently contest the upcoming Assembly election in Bihar as an independent candidate, after he was allegedly denied ticket and expelled from the party.

Sharma also informed TOI that Malik’s family has submitted a video to the police, in which Malik had made several allegations relation to distribution of tickets.