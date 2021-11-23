Ex-Mumbai Police Chief Param Bir Singh 'Absconding', Says Notice Pasted at Home
A court order declaring Param Bir Singh 'absconding' has been pasted outside his flat in Juhu.
A court order declaring former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh 'absconding' has been pasted outside his flat in Juhu, news agency ANI reported on Tuesday, 23 November.
This comes a day after Singh's advocate told the Supreme Court on Monday that the IPS officer is very much in the country and not absconding, reported LiveLaw. Singh's advocate also stated that the former Mumbai Police chief can appear before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) within 48 hours.
Appearing for Singh, senior advocate Puneet Bali stated in court that the ex-police commissioner was hiding as he faces a threat to his life from the Mumbai Police.
Where is Param Bir Singh?
The former Mumbai Police chief is being probed over several cases of extortion in connection with the bomb scare near businessperson Mukesh Ambani's residence Antilia in February this year.
According to recent reports, investigating agencies are concerned about Singh having fled the country.
On 20 October, the Maharashtra government had informed the Bombay High Court that the whereabouts of Singh were not known.
“In view of other developments, we are getting reports that he is not traceable. Therefore, we cannot give a statement in this matter,” Senior Advocate Darius Khambata, representing the state government had said.
On 17 November, a Mumbai court had said that Singh can be declared an "absconder" in connection with the extortion case. This means Mumbai Police can now designate him a wanted accused and start the process of declaring him a fugitive.
If Singh fails to appear before the court within 30 days, proceedings can be put into motion for attachment of his properties, another LiveLaw report said.
Singh has also been declared a ‘proclaimed offender’ in the extortion case.
(With inputs from ANI and LiveLaw.)
