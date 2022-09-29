Durga Puja 2022: Start Date, Time, and Schedule, How To Make Khichuri for Bhog

Durga Puja is one of the significant festivals of Hindus, especially among Bengalis. Durgotsav is a 5-day festival marked by the homecoming of goddess Durga and her childrens – Lakshmi, Saraswati, Ganesha and Kartik. On the eve of Durga Puja, people worship Maa Durga with great enthusiasm and grandeur followed by special events and bhog recipes like Khichuri bhog.

The significance of Durga Puja is to commemorate the victory of Maa Durga over Mahishasura (shapeshifting buffalo demon). It is the festival of celebrating the grand victory of good over evil. Goddess Durga killed the demon Mahishasura and that is why she is also called as 'Mahishasuramardini'.

Let us know the start date, end date, and important timings of Durga Puja 2022.