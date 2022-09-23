ADVERTISEMENT

Festival Calendar 2022: When Is Navratri, Durga Puja, Dussehra & Karwa Chauth

Festival Calendar 2022: Navratri, Durga Puja, Dussehra, Karwa Chauth, Diwali & their significance

India is a country with diverse religions and a rich cultural heritage. People in India celebrate different types of festivals every year with excitement and grandeur. All Hindu festivals are observed according to the Hindu calendar. This year, people will witness many different festivals in the months of September and October.

With many Hindu festivals around the corner, let us check out the Festival Calendar 2022 including dates of each festival like Navratri, Durga Puja, Dussehra, Karwa Chauth, and Diwali/Deepavali.

Festival Calendar 2022: Full List of Hindu Festivals 2022

Check out the full list of upcoming Hindu festivals 2022 below.

Name of the FestivalStart Day & DateEnd Day & Date
Sharad NavratriMonday, 26 September 2022Wednesday, 5 October 2022
Durga Puja AshtamiMonday, 03 October 2022Wednesday, 5 October 2022
Dussehra Wednesday, 5 October 2022Wednesday, 5 October 2022
Karva ChauthThursday, 13 October 2022Friday, 14 October 2022
DhanterasSunday, 23 October 2022Sunday, 23 October 2022
DiwaliMonday, 24 OctoberMonday, 24 October
Bhai DoojWednesday, 26 OctoberWednesday, 26 October
Govardhan PujaWednesday, 26 OctoberWednesday, 26 October
Chhath PujaFriday, 28 October 2022Monday, 31 October 2022
Festival Calendar 2022: Significance of Navratri, Durga Puja, Dussehra, Karwa Chauth, and Diwali

Sharad Navratri: One of the major Hindu festivals is Navratri. The festival is celebrated across different states of the country. During the 9 days of Navratri, devotees worship Goddess Durga and her nine incarnations. According to Hindus, Goddess Durga has nine weapons, which she uses to protect her worshippers against evil forces. Sharad Navratri 2022 will start from Monday, 26 September 2022.

Durga Puja: Durga Puja is an integral part of Sharad Navratri. During the festival, people bring Goddess Durga to their homes along with her different avatars. According to Hindus, Durga Puja festival falls within the first 9 days of Ashvin. This year Durga Puja 2022 starts from Monday, 03 October 2022.

Dussehra: Dussehra or Dasara or Vijayadashami, is an important festival of Hindus. It is celebrated to honour the great victory of Lord Rama over a tyrant demon King Ravana. Basically, the significance of Dussehra is to promote the victory of good over evil. This year Dussehra 2022 falls on Wednesday, 5 October 2022.

Karwa Chauth 2022: This year Karwa Chauth 2022 will be observed on Thursday, 13 October 2022. The festival is usually celebrated by Hindu married women for the good health and longevity of their husbands. Unmarried women also participate in the festival with an intention to find a good life partner. During the festival of Karwa Chauth, women observe a fast from sunrise to moonrise followed by many rituals.

Diwali 2022: This year Diwali falls on Monday, 24 October. It is a festival of lights that signifies the victory of light over darkness, good over bad, and knowledge over ignorance.

