Trump Returns to Campaign Trail After Being Declared COVID -Ve

Meanwhile, President Trump made a return to the campaign trail on Monday, claiming at a rally in Florida that he felt “so powerful” after his recovery from COVID-19 that he wanted to walk into the audience and “kiss everyone”, Bloomberg reported.

Trump said that he was energised by the prayers and support of his fans, adding “Twenty-two days from now we’re going to win this state, we’re going to win four more years at the White House.”

Trump’s appearance in Florida is part of his effort to reverse his slide in polls in the key swing state, Bloomberg reported. However, Dr Anthony Fauci warned in an interview with CNN on Monday that this event, along with the others planned, could advance the spread of COVID-19.

Trump’s trip to Florida and the resuming of large-scale rallies risks reinforces perceptions that he’s been cavalier about the severity of COVID-19.