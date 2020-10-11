‘I’m Feeling Great’: Trump Holds First Event After COVID Diagnosis

US President Donald Trump held a campaign-style comeback event at the White House on Saturday, 10 October, the first time since his 2 October announcement that he and the First Lady had tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

"I am feeling great!" Trump declared as he stepped out to a White House balcony, removing his mask to address the crowd.

"I want you to know our nation is going to defeat this terrible China virus. It's going to disappear. It is disappearing," Trump said as chants of "USA" and "four more years" reverberated through his 20-minute address, reported news agency AFP.