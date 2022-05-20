DGCA Grants Jet Airways Air Operator Certificate, Allows Commercial Flight Ops
This allows Jet Airways to resume commercial flight operations.
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Friday, 20 May, said that Indian airline Jet Airways has been granted the air operator certificate (AOC). This allows the airline to resume commercial flight operations.
DGCA chief Arun Kumar also confirmed that the AOC had been granted to the airline, as per PTI.
This comes after the civil aviation ministry on 6 May sent a letter to the airline informing them about the Union Home Ministry clearing the grant of the security clearance.
The letter said that it is "directed to refer to your application… to convey security clearance for change in shareholding pattern of the company/firm, for scheduled operator permit, on the basis of security clearance received from the Ministry of Home Affairs."
Proving Flights Conducted Earlier in May
Prior to that, a Jet Airways aircraft took to the skies from Hyderabad airport on Thursday, 5 May, for a test flight.
The test flight was conducted to show the DGCA that the aircraft and its components were operating as per requirements – and obtaining an Air Operator Permit (AOP).
The airline had also conducted five proving flights on 15 and 17 May with DGCA officials onboard, as per PTI.
After Naresh Goyal-founded Jet Airways filed for bankruptcy in 2019, the company was acquired by UAE-based businessmen Murari Jalan and UK-headquartered Kalrocj Capital.
In March 2022, the promotors appointed Sanjiv Kapoor, who earlier headed SpiceJet and Vistara, as the CEO of Jet Airways.
The airline intends to resume commercial flights by September this year.
