DGCA Grants Jet Airways Air Operator Certificate, Allows Commercial Flight Ops

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Friday, 20 May, said that Indian airline Jet Airways has been granted the air operator certificate (AOC). This allows the airline to resume commercial flight operations.

DGCA chief Arun Kumar also confirmed that the AOC had been granted to the airline, as per PTI.

This comes after the civil aviation ministry on 6 May sent a letter to the airline informing them about the Union Home Ministry clearing the grant of the security clearance.