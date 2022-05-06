Jet Airways Test Flight Takes to Skies, But When Will Operations Resume?
What is a 'proving flight'? When is Jet Airways expected to resume operations? Here's all we know for now.
A Jet Airways aircraft took to the skies from Hyderabad airport on Thursday, 5 May, for a test flight – the airline's first in three years since it was grounded over bankruptcy.
The airline also confirmed that a 'proving flight' is expected to be conducted in the next few days.
Who is heading Jet Airways now?
After Naresh Goyal-founded Jet Airways filed for bankruptcy in 2019, the company was acquired by UAE-based businessmen Murari Jalan and UK-headquartered Kalrocj Capital.
In March 2022, the promotors appointed Sanjiv Kapoor who earlier headed SpiceJet and Vistara, as the CEO of Jet Airways.
What was the test flight?
A test flight is conducted to show to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) that the aircraft and components are operating as per requirements – and obtain an Air Operator Permit (AOP).
The test flight was 90-min long, which flew from the Hyderabad airport and returned to the same destination.
The aircraft used to conduct this was the Boeing 737-800 which was leased by Jet to SpiceJet after the former was grounded.
What is proving flight?
Proving flights are the final stages of the process to obtain an AOP. The DGCA reportedly requires five proving flights before the certificate is issued to certify that the airlines can resume operations.
Who gets to be on proving flights?
Proving flights will have the entire team of pilots, cabin crew, DGCA officials, and other personnel required, The Indian Express reported.
When does the airlines expect to start operations?
This depends on the date of proving flights, and when the AOP is obtained. However, multiple reports suggest that the airline is hoping to resume operations by September 2022.
The airlines told The Indian Express: “We are in an advanced stage of determining our fleet plan, and will share once we are ready to share”. The company has hired over 200 employees across verticals.
