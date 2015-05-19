How Curry Western Sholay Made Blue Denim Cool

Parveen Babi and Zeenat Aman in the 1970s and 1980s began wearing jeans with short, and tucked in blouses. The edgy Wrangler’s and Levi’s advertisements in magazines, too, warmed youth to the attitude that a pair of denims suggested.

Still, few women could emulate this new phoren trend on the streets. It was almost mythical for a married woman to expect to wear jeans after marriage, although some ‘forward looking ‘ men reassured their would-be wives they could wear jeans, but only at home; or with a large kurta.

The discomfort around women wearing jeans has slowly faded, but not yet diminished.

Denim Diaries

As Bollywood, anxious to show off its modernity, started to flirt with denims, the fabric began to be rugged down to the masses, solving the problem that had vexed Indians since colonial times – of what to wear.

Though sporadic earlier, the consumerism in the 1980s and 1990s opened Indians to the idea of wearing readymade denims.