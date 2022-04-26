Demolition Drive Begins To Remove 'Encroachments' in Gurugram's Banjara Market

The Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) demolished over 14 acres of makeshift shops and hutments in Gurugram’s Banjara market, a popular hub for affordable home décor and furniture, in Sector 52A and 53 on Monday, 26 April.

The demolitions were conducted amid heavy police deployment and officials said that encroachment from government land will be cleared in a two-day drive.

According to The Indian Express, the HSVP land in the area will be utilised for the construction of a group housing society, a bus stand and a college.