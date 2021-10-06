Gurugram's Banjara Market Demolished: Authorities Knock Down 250 Shops, Hutments

Gurugram’s Banjara market was demolished on Tuesday, 5 October, by the district authorities.



According to news agency ANI, a district official said that shopkeepers were given time to shift from there. The official further claimed that the action was taken after they ignored notices to remove encroachments.

“We had issued notices to sellers to vacate the land earlier. Most of them had not removed items from their stalls when the demolition started on Tuesday, but started moving their belongings to trucks once the drive began. Others have sought two days’ time. Thereafter, the remaining encroachments will be cleared,” the Sub Divisional Officer was quoted as saying by The Times of India.

According to Hindustan Times, the drive was carried out by the enforcement team of the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) and approximately 250 makeshift shops and hutments were demolished.