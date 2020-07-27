Need to Repay Debts: Delhi Riot Victim Compensated After 5 Months
There are about 1,000 compensation forms that are still pending to be processed, as per the NE Delhi DM.
“I had to take a loan for my wife’s delivery. I did not have money to bring my third child into the world on my own.”
Shot in the leg during Delhi violence, Shaan Mohammed had to wait for over 5 months to receive compensation money promised by the AAP government.
He was one of the many victims to have approached the Delhi High Court to expedite the process of compensation. His petition said that even after submitting necessary documents, his application for compensation was not being processed.
Shaan, who had already undergone three thigh surgeries and is awaiting two more, said, “After Delhi riots, not only did I lose one of my legs but also my source of income and my family’s hope for a stable future.”
As per the Delhi government scheme, an immediate compensation amount of Rs 25,000 was supposed to be given to all victims of Delhi riots and the remaining money would be disbursed after assessment. As per the scheme, Shaan Mohd was entitled to receive Rs 2 lakh for suffering serious injuries.
“This is not any favour done to me. I needed this money when I was left partially paralysed for over 5 months, depending on NGOs and activists to feed my family. I have to repay them now.”
What Happened on the Night of 24 February?
“I heard a scream from my neighbouring house, piercing through the uneasy silence after the first bout of tension in the Seelampur area. Some men had climbed on top of the roof and were trying to barge down into the house. I ran to help my neighbour and her daughter. I saw two men standing near the terrace door, completely masked. Without a thought, I got into a brief fist fight with them. And then, there was a blaring gun shot.”
Shaan Mohd was then taken to the Jagparwah Hospital, Shastri Park where an MLC case was registered. Due to the hospital's inability to treat him, he was rushed to St.Stephens Hospital where he was admitted till 9 March.
According to the petition, he had filed an FIR and applied for compensation forms in the first week of March itself.
The government counsel, while arguing in the Court, had said, “With change of the financial year, previous budget for payment of ex-gratia to riot victims has elapsed and fresh budget is being sought.”
However, hearing the matter on 8 July, Justice Prathiba Singh noted, “There is no doubt that the Petitioner has suffered a serious injury. There is no reason for any delay in releasing the compensation.” She ordered that Shaan Mohd should be paid the compensation amount, as per Delhi government’s scheme, within 10 days.
Over 1,000 Victims Still Await Compensation: Govt
The Quint had earlier reported that there are several victims of Delhi riots who were left in the lurch during the lockdown. Northeast Delhi DM Shashi Kaushal told The Quint that a total of around 1,000 forms are pending in different categories and the authorities have started the process of disbursing compensation.
An advertisement on the Delhi government website said the last date of submitting compensation forms was 25 July.
