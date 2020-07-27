Need to Repay Debts: Delhi Riot Victim Compensated After 5 Months

“I had to take a loan for my wife’s delivery. I did not have money to bring my third child into the world on my own.”

Shot in the leg during Delhi violence, Shaan Mohammed had to wait for over 5 months to receive compensation money promised by the AAP government.

He was one of the many victims to have approached the Delhi High Court to expedite the process of compensation. His petition said that even after submitting necessary documents, his application for compensation was not being processed.

Shaan, who had already undergone three thigh surgeries and is awaiting two more, said, “After Delhi riots, not only did I lose one of my legs but also my source of income and my family’s hope for a stable future.”