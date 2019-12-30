Delhi Police Issues Traffic Advisory for New Year’s Celebrations
The year 2019 is coming to an end and New Year’s Eve will be celebrated across the world tomorrow, on 31 December. In Delhi, the police has made appropriate arrangements for New Year’s Eve celebration. According to the Delhi Police’s traffic advisory, special arrangements have been made in very crowded areas like Connaught Place.
According to the advisory, the restrictions inflicted on this particular day will be imposed 8 pm onwards at Connaught Place and in other related places.
According to the Delhi Police traffic advisory, “No vehicle shall be allowed to proceed towards Connaught Place beyond (i) R/A Mandi House (ii) R/A Bengali Market (iii) North foot of Ranjit Singh Flyover (iv) Minto Road - DeenDayalUpadhaya Marg crossing (v) Chelmsford Road near Munje Chowk (New Delhi Rly Station) (vi) RK Ashram Marg-Chitragupta Marg Crossing (vii) R/A Gole Market (viii) R/A GPO, New Delhi (viii) Patel Chowk (ix) Kasturba Gandhi Road - Ferozshah Road Crossing (x) Jai Singh Road-Bangla Sahib Lane (xi) R/A Windsor place”
The advisory also states that no vehicular traffic will be allowed near the inner, middle or outer circle of Connaught Place.
Delhi Police have also made parking arrangements for people celebrating New Year’s Eve at Connaught Place in Delhi. For people travelling on two wheelers, parking will be available near Gole Dak Khana, Patel Chowk on Rakab Ganj Road behind AIR, near Mandi House at Copernicus Marg up to Baroda House, near Minto Road on DD Upadhaya Marg and Press Road area, Panchkuian Road on RK Ashram Marg, Chitragupta Road and Basant Road towards Paharganj, KG Marg near Ferozshah Road or KG Marg to 'C' Hexagon and near Windsor Place.
According to the advisory, “Traffic arrangements have also been made at the places having high footfall, including Saket, Greater Kailash, Lajpat Nagar, New Friends Colony, Hauz Khas, Defence Colony, Vasant Vihar, R.K. Puram, Nehru Place, Dwarka, Palam Air Port, Rajouri Garden Area, Ashok Vihar Area, Model Town Area, Mayur Vihar Area and Other areas. Necessary traffic diversions as per requirement shall also be done”
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)