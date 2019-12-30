Delhi Police Issues Traffic Advisory for New Year’s Celebrations

The year 2019 is coming to an end and New Year’s Eve will be celebrated across the world tomorrow, on 31 December. In Delhi, the police has made appropriate arrangements for New Year’s Eve celebration. According to the Delhi Police’s traffic advisory, special arrangements have been made in very crowded areas like Connaught Place.

According to the advisory, the restrictions inflicted on this particular day will be imposed 8 pm onwards at Connaught Place and in other related places.