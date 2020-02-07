Delhi HC Stays Increase in Auto Fares by AAP Government

The high court on 8 July last year refused to stay the AAP government's decision to increase auto-rickshaw fares.

It, however, had issued notice to the Centre, Delhi government, its transport department and fare revision commission on the PIL.

The petition challenged the notification saying authorities arbitrarily revised the auto fares in Delhi, adversely impacting the residents who are otherwise victimised by the unruly behaviour of auto drivers and charging of exorbitant amount.

Advocate DP Singh, appearing for the NGO, had told the court that the notification was issued without the approval of the lieutenant governor, and it deserved to be set aside being bad in law.

AAP government's standing counsel Ramesh Singh opposed the petition saying that in this issue the power to take the decision lies with the Delhi government and not the LG.