No Doctor’s Prescription Needed for COVID Test in Delhi, Says HC

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday, 3 September ruled that a doctor’s prescription will not be mandatory for those who wish to get tested for coronavirus in Delhi.

The high court stated that people can submit Aadhaar card details with a Delhi address to get tested and a form prescribed by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) needs to be filled.

A bench of justices Hima Kohli and Subramonium Prasad passed the order. At present, a doctor’s prescription is needed to get the coronavirus test done.