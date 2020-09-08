No Doctor’s Prescription Needed for COVID Test in Delhi, Says HC
Delhi HC said that people can submit Aadhaar card details with a Delhi address and a form prescribed by the ICMR.
The Delhi High Court on Tuesday, 3 September ruled that a doctor’s prescription will not be mandatory for those who wish to get tested for coronavirus in Delhi.
The high court stated that people can submit Aadhaar card details with a Delhi address to get tested and a form prescribed by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) needs to be filled.
A bench of justices Hima Kohli and Subramonium Prasad passed the order. At present, a doctor’s prescription is needed to get the coronavirus test done.
The Health Ministry on 5 September introduced on-demand testing for the coronavirus without a prescription.
“I have directed Health Minister this morning that Doctor’s prescription should not be asked for testing. Anyone can get himself tested,” Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted.
India on Tuesday, reported 75,809 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 42,80,423. The death toll increased steeply by 1,133 to 72,775. According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 8,83,697 active cases across the country, while 33,23,950 patients have been discharged, and one had migrated.
(With inputs from Mint and ANI)
