Don’t Rely On Digital Age Proof While Serving Liquor: Delhi Govt

Delhi's clubs, hotels, and bars will now have to check physical age proof of suspected "underage" customers for consuming alcohol with the government declaring that digital copies will no longer be acceptable.

According to the Delhi Excise Rules, the legal drinking age is 25 years in the national capital.

The directive was issued after the excise department found, during recent inspections, that a few "underage" customers were consuming liquor after producing fake digital IDs before the staff of bars, clubs, and hotels.