From Hari Nagar to Chandni Chowk: Key Seats in Delhi Elections

Marked by the BJP aggressively raising the anti-CAA protests at Shaheen Bagh as a poll issue, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) hard selling development and the Congress conspicuous by its near absence, the bitter, often divisive and vitriolic campaign for the Delhi elections ended on 7 February.

As the national capital goes to vote on Saturday, 8 February, here’s a look at the key constituencies: