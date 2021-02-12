Didn’t Concede Territory: Govt on ‘Misleading’ Remarks on Pangong

India has not conceded any territory as a result of the agreement with China, and has instead enforced observance and respect for the LAC and prevented any unilateral change in the status quo, the Defence Ministry said in a statement on Friday, 12 February.

The statement was in response to some "misinformed and misleading comments" in the media and on social media, regarding the disengagement process at Pangong Tso.

Detailing the demarcation of Indian territory and the LAC, the ministry said, "The assertion that Indian territory is upto Finger 4 is categorically false. The territory of India is as depicted by the map of India and includes more than 43,000 sq km currently under illegal occupation of China since 1962. Even the Line of Actual Control (LAC), as per the Indian perception, is at Finger 8, not at Finger 4. That is why India has persistently maintained the right to patrol upto Finger 8, including in the current understanding with China."