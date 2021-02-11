India-China Began Disengagement at Pangong Lake: Rajnath Tells RS

The development comes after months of stand-off between the two militaries at the LAC, during which a violent face-off last year between the two sides at the Galwan Valley led to the martyrdom of 20 Indian soldiers.

The ninth Corps Commander level talks between the two countries took place on 25 January at the Moldo Meeting point.

The Indian delegation was led by Lieutenant General PGK Menon, the Corps Commander of Leh-based HQ 14 Corps, as India sought complete disengagement and withdrawing of forces from the disputed areas.

A Ministry of External Affairs representative was also a part of the dialogue.