R-Day: CRPF Jawan Killed in Pulwama Attack to Get Gallantry Medal

Assistant Sub Inspector in CRPF, Mohan Lal, who died in the Pulwama terror attack, will be awarded the President's Medal for Gallantry posthumously on Republic Day this year. This is the highest police medal for gallantry awarded in India.

Lal was the first person to spot the suicide car moving alongside the CRPF convoy on 14 February 2019 and fired to stop the car before it rammed into the bus in the convoy, reported The Times of India. He was among the 40 CRPF personnel who lost their lives in the attack.