QCrime: Ghaziabad Teen Allegedly Gang-Raped By 2 Brothers & More

The Ghaziabad police on Saturday arrested a 20-year-old man for allegedly raping a 17-year-old class 12 student. According to the police, the arrested suspected and his 22-year-old brother had allegedly been assaulting the minor since the past two years after blackmailing her with a video clip.

The police said that the family of the girl came to know about the video on Friday and approached the police with a complaint.

(Source: Hindustan Times)