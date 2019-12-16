QCrime: Ghaziabad Teen Allegedly Gang-Raped By 2 Brothers & More
1. 17-Year-Old in Ghaziabad Gang-Raped by 2 Brothers for Two Years; 1 Held
The Ghaziabad police on Saturday arrested a 20-year-old man for allegedly raping a 17-year-old class 12 student. According to the police, the arrested suspected and his 22-year-old brother had allegedly been assaulting the minor since the past two years after blackmailing her with a video clip.
The police said that the family of the girl came to know about the video on Friday and approached the police with a complaint.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
2. Allahabad University Student Booked for ‘Extortion’, She Says Bid to Silence Her Against V-C
Police have booked Samajwadi Party leader and Allahabad University student Richa Singh, who has been staging a dharna against the vice-chancellor for a week, for her alleged attempt to extort money from a contractor.
She has been arrested as police were investigating the allegation. Complainant Sanjay Kapoor was awarded a contract to build a woman hostel in the university.
(Source: The Indian Express)
3. Uttar Pradesh Man Selling Biryani Beaten, Abused Over His Caste Near Delhi
A 43-year-old man was beaten up by three men for selling biryani in Uttar Pradesh’s Greater Noida over his caste, reports said on Sunday.
Police have registered a case against the men after watching the video of the attack on the man identified as Lokesh in Rabupura area.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
4. Muzaffarpur Woman Set Ablaze: Week On, Second Accused Surrenders
The second accused in the Muzaffarpur case — where a girl was set ablaze for resisting rape — surrendered before the court of chief judicial magistrate (CJM) SK Tiwary on Friday.
The accused Mukesh Kumar had assisted Raja Rai in the crime. The CJM sent Kumar to judicial custody into Khudiram Bose Memorial Central Jail.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
5. West Bengal: Woman Found Dead, Family Claims Scared of NRC She Killed Self
A 36-year-old woman was found dead in West Bengal’s Purba Bardhaman district, police said on Sunday, with her family claiming that scared of the proposed country-wide NRC she committed suicide.
Shipra Sikder was found hanging with a muffler wrapped around her neck at her house in Jaugram area’s Teli village under Jamalpur police station limits on Saturday, police said.
(Source: The Indian Express)
6. Fraudster Poses as CISF Officer, Dupes Man of Rs 6 L, Held in Rajasthan
A 23-year-old man, who masqueraded himself as a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) officer, was arrested from Bharatpur in Rajasthan on Friday for cheating a Matunga resident of Rs 6 lakh.
The accused, Asif Khan, posted a fraudulent advertisement on an online shopping website, stating that he wants to sell a four-wheeler, in June.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
7. Mumbai: Man Who Pushed Differently-Abled Woman off Train in Robbery Bid Caught on CCTV
A day after a 31-year-old differently-abled woman was pushed off a running train in a robbery attempt, police have launched a hunt for the accused, who they suspect has been involved in two similar cases in Mumbai in the past year. The accused was identified by the woman, who picked him out from CCTV footage shown to her by Government Railway Police (GRP).
The woman, identified as Nagma Ansari, was returning after visiting a mosque in Dadar, and boarded the Gujarat Express at around 1.30 pm on Friday.
(Source: The Indian Express)
8. Pune: ATM With Rs 9.7 Lakh Cash Stolen
Unidentified persons stole an Automatic Teller Machine (ATM) machine from Chakan area in a sports utility vehicle (SUV) in the early hours of Sunday, said police.
Suraj Kamble, a resident of Kharabwadi, lodged a complaint at Chakan police station. Police said the burglars, whose faces were covered using scarves, entered the ATM vestibule of Axis Bank near Sara City in Kharabwadi about 2 am.
(Source: The Indian Express)
9. 12-Yr-Old Kills School Friend After Argument Over Pen-Snatching: Cops
The investigation into the murder of a 13-year-old girl revealed that it was her school friend who killed her in a fit of rage over a heated argument, police said on Saturday.
The argument broke out between the minors after the accused had allegedly snatched the victim’s pen during exam so she (deceased) scolded her, police said. Jaipur additional commissioner of police Ashok Gupta said the 12-year-old minor has been detained while her mother was arrested for disposing of the body.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
