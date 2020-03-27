Karnataka: 10-Month-Old Tests Positive for COVID-19

A 10-month-old baby from a village in Dakshina Kannada district in Karnataka has tested positive for COVID-19, health officials said.

The baby was admitted to a private hospital at Derlakatte on 23 March with high fever and acute respiratory illness.

A throat swab was sent to the lab for testing the next day and it tested positive, a release from district health officer Ramachandra Bayari said on Friday, 27 March.