Karnataka: 10-Month-Old Tests Positive for COVID-19
A 10-month-old baby from a village in Dakshina Kannada district in Karnataka has tested positive for COVID-19, health officials said.
The baby was admitted to a private hospital at Derlakatte on 23 March with high fever and acute respiratory illness.
A throat swab was sent to the lab for testing the next day and it tested positive, a release from district health officer Ramachandra Bayari said on Friday, 27 March.
Sajipanadu village in Bantwal taluk has been quarantined as a precautionary measure and no one is allowed to enter or go out of the village.
The process of tracing the source of contract is on, the release said.
The toddler’s mother and grandmother have been quarantined in the hospital and other family members have been asked to remain in self-isolation at home.
(With inputs from PTI)
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)