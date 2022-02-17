COVID: In Slight Rise in Daily Cases, India Reports 30,757 New Infections
India on Thursday, 17 February, reported a minor rise of 30,757 new COVID-19 cases and 541 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the active caseload in the country to 3,32,918.
The daily positivity rate stood at 2.61 percent, with a total of 174.24 crore COVID vaccine doses having been administered so far.
The country's death toll stood at 5,10,066.
Government of Haryana on Wednesday, removed all existing COVID-19 restrictions in the state
Goa on Wednesday achieved the target of administering both the doses of COVID-19 vaccines to its entire 11.66 lakh eligible population
The global coronavirus caseload has hit 415.1 million, while over 5.83 million deaths have been recorded, according to Johns Hopkins University.
