COVID-19 Cases in India Close to 20,000, Death Toll at 640

At a daily press briefing on the COVID-19 situation, Home Ministry Joint Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava said the Centre has sent teams under Disaster Management Act to four states -- Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal. While Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan are extending full support, the government in West Bengal is not doing so, she said.

While new cases were also reported from various states including Odisha and Kerala -- where the infection spread has been relatively slower -- as many as 115 families residing at the President's Estate in the national capital have also been put under self-isolation as a preventive measure after a sanitation worker's relative tested positive for the deadly coronavirus.

A Rashtrapati Bhavan communique, however, clarified that till date no employee of the President's secretariat has tested positive and the secretariat along with the local administration is taking all the preventive measures under the government guidelines.

A COVID-19 positive patient from central Delhi, who was neither an employee of the President's secretariat nor a resident of the President's Estate, had died on 13 April and after contact tracing it was found that a family member of an employee of the President's secretariat had been in contact with the deceased, the statement said. The employee and his family members are residents of the President's Estate.