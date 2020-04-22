COVID-19: Cases in Maharashtra Cross 5,000; India Tally at 19,984

India's total number of coronavirus positive cases rose to 19,984,on Wednesday, 22 April, including 15474 active cases, 3870 cured/discharged/migrated and 640 deaths, according to the figures released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Meanwhile, with 553 new COVID-19 positive cases reported in the last 24 hours in Maharashtra, the total number of positive cases in the state stands at 5,229. Death toll stands at 251 with 19 more deaths according to Public Health Department, Government of Maharashtra.

The Delhi-Gautam Buddh Nagar/Noida border will be closed completely as a preventive measure to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, the district magistrate of the Uttar Pradesh district tweeted on Tuesday. However, some exceptions have been specified.