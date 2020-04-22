COVID-19: Cases in Maharashtra Cross 5,000; India Tally at 19,984

India's total number of coronavirus positive cases rose to 19,984,on Wednesday, 22 April, including 15474 active cases, 3870 cured/discharged/migrated and 640 deaths, according to the figures released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
The Delhi-Gautam Buddh Nagar/Noida border will be closed completely as a preventive measure to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, the district magistrate of the Uttar Pradesh district tweeted on Tuesday. However, some exceptions have been specified.
- A Cabinet meeting is scheduled to be held at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s residence on Wednesday
- ICMR has advised states to not use the new rapid testing kits for the next two days, as irregularities are being investigated
- The West Bengal government has assured full cooperation to the two visiting central teams assessing the ground situation in the state
As media persons are covering incidents relating to COVID19 in the country involving travel to containment zones, hotspots and other affected areas, it is advised that all such people take health and related precautions while performing duties, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting said in a communique.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has demanded that the Centre issue guidelines by this month-end on sending the migrant workers to their native places in the wake of the coronavirus-enforced lockdown.
Speaking to the central team led by additional secretary Manoj Joshi through video conference on Tuesday evening, Thackeray said his government has opened shelter camps for over six lakh migrant labourers and they are being looked after well.
With five more deaths in Gujarat due to COVID-19, death toll rose to 95 in the state. AT least 94 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported taking the state tally to 2,272 which includes 144 cured patients and 95 deaths.
With 553 new COVID-19 positive cases reported in the last 24 hours in Maharashtra, the total number of positive cases in the state stands at 5,229. Death toll stands at 251 with 19 more deaths according to Public Health Department, Govt of Maharashtra.
