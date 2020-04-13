COVID-19: 59 Indians Among 233 New Cases in Singapore

Authorities further tightened circuit breaker measures to control the spread of the deadly disease, recommending that commuters wear masks on public transport and all beaches be closed.

Markets will also refuse entry to people not wearing face masks and food outlets will face fines if their workers do not wear masks or face shields.

During the circuit breaker period, which lasts from 7 April to 4 May, Singaporeans are to leave their homes only for essential activities such as buying food and groceries.

The novel coronavirus which originated from China in December has killed 114,185 people and infected over 1.8 million people globally. The US has the highest number of infections (556,044) and deaths (over 20,000), according to Johns Hopkins University data.

