India Reports 18,166 Fresh COVID Cases, 214 Deaths In Last 24 Hours

India on Sunday, 10 October, reported 18,166 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the country's total case tally to 3,39,53,475. The country also reported 214 deaths in the past 24 hours, taking the total death toll to 4,50,589.

At present there are a total of 2,30,971 active cases in the country. According to the Union Health Ministry, the figure one of the lowest in the last 200 days.

As many as 23,624 COVID patients have recovered in the past 24 hours, taking the country's total recovery count to 3,32,71,915.

India's recovery rate stands at 97.94 percent, which is the highest since March 2020.

The country has so far vaccinated over 94.70 crore people.