The Telangana government on Tuesday, 5 May decided to extend the lockdown till 29 May, saying it can't take the risk by lifting it at a time when the state has made considerable progress in controlling the spread of COVID-19.Thus, Telangana became the first state in the country to extend the lockdown beyond 17 May announced by the Centre last week.Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao made the announcement at a news conference on Tuesday night after the state cabinet meet. The lockdown in the state was to end on 7 May but the cabinet decided to extend it by another 22 days.The state government also decided not to give any relaxations in Hyderabad and five other red zone districts.40% COVID-19 Patients in Telangana in 21-40 Age GroupThe Chief Minister said while the guidelines issued by the Centre allowing economic activity in orange and green zones will be followed, no activity will be allowed in Hyderabad and other red zone districts except the construction activity.“Only cement, steel, hardware and electrical shops will be allowed to open in red zone districts,” he said.KCR, as Rao is popularly known, announced that while all shops can open in mandal headquarters and villages, only 50 percent shops will be allowed to open in municipal towns in green and orange districts. The shops can remain open from 10 am to 6 pmThe Chief Minister made it clear that night curfew will continue across the state without any relaxation.KCR said he would review the situation on May 15 and decide whether to give relaxations in red zones or not.The Chief Minister said the state on Tuesday reported 11 new Covid-19 cases, taking the tally to 1,096. He said 43 people were discharged on Tuesday. With this the number of active cases stands at 439. Special Train Transports 1,200 Migrants from Telangana to J’khand We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. (The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.)