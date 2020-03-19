COVID-19: Work From Home for 50% Central Govt Employees

The central government on Thursday, 19 March, allowed 50 percent of its employees to work from home and the remaining to attend office every day besides implementing different time slots for working hours in its effort to further check the spread of the coronavirus disease.

An order issued by the Personnel Ministry directed the Heads of Departments (HoDs) to ensure that 50 percent of Group B and C employees are required to attend office every day and the remaining 50 per cent staff is instructed to work from home.