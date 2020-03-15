Cops Approached Against Minister Nitin Raut for ‘Casteist’ Remarks
BJP leaders in Nagpur on Sunday, 15 March, approached the police seeking registration of an offence against Maharashtra Power Minister Nitin Raut for his remarks on the Brahmin community, which they claimed has the potential to disrupt social harmony.
The leaders have submitted the complaint application with Jaripatka police station in Nagpur, said a police officer.
"Raut had taken the oath of Constitution which teaches equality. With his statement, Raut has disrupted social harmony," former MLA Milind Mane stated in his application.
Advocate Hrishikesh Joshi has cited publications that carried the minister's remarks and a viral video of his speech in the complaint made on the Maharashtra government's 'Aaple Sarkar' portal.
In his complaint, Joshi claimed Raut made the remarks against Brahmins while speaking against the Citizenship Amendment Act, National Register of Citizens and National Population Register on March 8 at a function in Nagpur.
Raigad Superintendent of Police Anil Paraskar said he had no knowledge of the complaint since it was not made at a police station under his jurisdiction.
"There are many Brahmins who have led the Congress party. We are proud of those Brahmin leaders who believe in the progressive ideology," he said.
When asked about his remarks, the minister said he made the statement only to target the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS).
"I had no intention to hurt the sentiments of the Brahmin community. I hope my remarks are not misconstrued," he said.
