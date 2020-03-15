Cops Approached Against Minister Nitin Raut for ‘Casteist’ Remarks

BJP leaders in Nagpur on Sunday, 15 March, approached the police seeking registration of an offence against Maharashtra Power Minister Nitin Raut for his remarks on the Brahmin community, which they claimed has the potential to disrupt social harmony.

The leaders have submitted the complaint application with Jaripatka police station in Nagpur, said a police officer.

"Raut had taken the oath of Constitution which teaches equality. With his statement, Raut has disrupted social harmony," former MLA Milind Mane stated in his application.