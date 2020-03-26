‘Extend Support to Govt’: Sonia Gandhi to PM on COVID-19, Lockdown

With the number of cases due to coronavirus shooting up to over 600 and the death toll standing at 13, Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Thursday, 26 March, wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expressing support for the 21-day nationwide lockdown and seeking measures to protect doctors, paramedics and ease supply chains.

"The Congress stands with people of India at this time of national crisis. We extend full support and cooperation to the government," the Congress chief said.

Suggesting measures that the government should undertake during the lockdown period, Gandhi said that the Centre must consider announcing a sector-wise relief package, including tax breaks, interest subvention and deferment of liability.