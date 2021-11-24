Congress Attacks BJP Over Price Rise, Says Everything Has Become Expensive

Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera said the government keeps trying to distract the attention of the people of the country from real issues to non-issues.

"It appears as though there is Section 144 in the kitchen that you cannot keep more than four tomatoes or onions," he said, referring to the hike in prices, as per PTI. "We would not allow the collective attention of the country to be hijacked by this government by creating non-issues by hiding their failures," he added.

Khera said the country was paying the price for PM Modi's mistakes.

"The 7.5 years of Mr Modi have been a long chain of mistakes, some acknowledged, and some realised and some not. Why should the country pay the price for this series of these mistakes of Mr Modi," he asked.

He also said that as a responsible opposition, the Congress party would not allow the country to be distracted and bring back the focus on the everyday problems faced by the common person.

Khera said the BJP government had realised some of its mistakes after the recently concluded by-elections and "will realise them more in the next round of assembly elections."

(With inputs from PTI.)