Congress Attacks BJP Over Price Rise, Says Everything Has Become Expensive
Rahul Gandhi raised the issue of GST, while Priyanka Gandhi said everything had become costly under PM Modi's rule.
The Congress party, on Tuesday, 23 November, attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over price rise, PTI reported.
Using the hashtag 'Loot', party leader Rahul Gandhi took a jibe at BJP's slogan of 'Achche din' and raised the issue of GST and said, "Increase in GST by 140 per cent, the expose of 'Achche din' continues," he said in a tweet in Hindi.
The party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said everything, ranging from wheat flour, mobile data, life insurance to clothes, shoes, vegetables and pulses, had become expensive under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rule.
"In Modi Ji's rule, there is nothing left that hasn't been made expensive. Those who gave the slogan 'Bahut hui mehngai ki maar' are now attacking the public every day with price rise and inflation," she said in a tweet in Hindi.
Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera said the government keeps trying to distract the attention of the people of the country from real issues to non-issues.
"It appears as though there is Section 144 in the kitchen that you cannot keep more than four tomatoes or onions," he said, referring to the hike in prices, as per PTI. "We would not allow the collective attention of the country to be hijacked by this government by creating non-issues by hiding their failures," he added.
Khera said the country was paying the price for PM Modi's mistakes.
"The 7.5 years of Mr Modi have been a long chain of mistakes, some acknowledged, and some realised and some not. Why should the country pay the price for this series of these mistakes of Mr Modi," he asked.
He also said that as a responsible opposition, the Congress party would not allow the country to be distracted and bring back the focus on the everyday problems faced by the common person.
Khera said the BJP government had realised some of its mistakes after the recently concluded by-elections and "will realise them more in the next round of assembly elections."
(With inputs from PTI.)
