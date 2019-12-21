‘Combination of CAA & NRC Too Deadly’: JD( U)’s Prashant Kishor

He added that if the same happens, there will be elections again, which will lead to a “never-ending stalemate”.

Meanwhile, Article 356 of the Constitution confers a power upon the President which is to be exercised only where he is satisfied that a situation has arisen where the government of a State cannot be carried on in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution.

Talking about NRC, he said there is no need for it in Bihar.

“The confusion began because of CAA. Initially when it was a Bill, JD(U) had given limited support to CAA, but we were never okay with NRC, especially both of them coming together.”