CAA Unrest: At Least 10 People Arrested Over Daryagunj Violence

10 people have been arrested by the Delhi police, over the violence in Daryaganj on Friday, 20 December. They have been booked under various sections of arson, rioting, destruction of public property.
After holding day-long protests over the Citizenship Amendment Act at Delhi’s Jama Masjid, Bhim Army chief, Chandrashekhar Azad, was taken in police custody by the Delhi police in the wee hours of Saturday, 21 December.
Protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act have gained flair across the country, with about 40 people detained in Delhi’s Daryaganj, while six people have died in Uttar Pradesh as violence erupted in the state on Friday, 20 December.
- Two people had died in Karnataka Mengaluru on Thursday, 19 December as violence erupted during Anti-CAA protests
- Violence has been reported from several parts of India amid the ongoing unrest over the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act
- Internet has been suspended in as many as 14 districts of Uttar Pradesh
- Activists protesting against the bill have also been detained in several parts of India
Around 10 People Arrested Over Daryagunj Violence
After about 40 people were detained by the Delhi police over the violence that erupted at Delhi’s Daryganj, 10 people have been arrested with various charges, reports suggest.
Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad is still detained at the police station.
Assam CM Constitutes SIT to Probe CAA Protest Violence
Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said that an SIT has been constituted to probe the acts of violence during protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, and those who were involved in the violence will not be spared.
Protesting Against CAA, RJD Calls For Bihar Bandh in
RJD (Rashtriya Janata Dal) workers are holding a protest in Darbhanga. The party has called for a bandh in Bihar today against the Citizenship Amendment Act, news agency ANI reported.
Metro Operations Back t Normal, All Stations Working Normally: DMRC
Entry and exit gates at all metro stations have been opened across Delhi, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said on Saturday.
“Normal services have resumed in all stations,” it said.
25-30 Injured People Brought in at LNJP Hospital in Delhi
After the unrest in the national capital on Friday, about 25-30 people, including policemen, were brought in with injuries.
Majority of Detainees Released, FIR Filed Against 11 Others
One minor, four others were released from detention at Delhi’s Seemapuri late in the night on Saturday, 21 December. Eleven others have been named in an FIR.
Later, all juveniles were released, while majority of adults who were detained also released.