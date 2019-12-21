CAA Unrest: At Least 10 People Arrested Over Daryagunj Violence

10 people have been arrested by the Delhi police, over the violence in Daryaganj on Friday, 20 December. They have been booked under various sections of arson, rioting, destruction of public property.

After holding day-long protests over the Citizenship Amendment Act at Delhi’s Jama Masjid, Bhim Army chief, Chandrashekhar Azad, was taken in police custody by the Delhi police in the wee hours of Saturday, 21 December.

Protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act have gained flair across the country, with about 40 people detained in Delhi’s Daryaganj, while six people have died in Uttar Pradesh as violence erupted in the state on Friday, 20 December.