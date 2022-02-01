ADVERTISEMENT

Five Dead After Coal Mine Collapses in Jharkhand's Dhanbad; SIT Set Up for Probe

The police has also written to Directorate General Of Mines Safety (DGMS) seeking a technical report.

The Quint
Published
India
1 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>A portion of Eastern Coalfield Limited (ECL) coal mine collapsed in Dhanbad, Jharkhand. Image of mining used for representation purpose.</p></div>
i

Five coal-pickers, including four women, died on Tuesday, 1 February, after a portion of Eastern Coalfield Limited (ECL) coal mine collapsed in Dhanbad, Jharkhand.

The area falls under Nirsa police station of Jharkhand, according to ANI, and a special investigation team (SIT) headed by SP Rural has been constituted to probe the incident further.

The police has also written to Directorate General Of Mines Safety (DGMS) seeking a technical report in the matter, reported ANI, citing Dhanbad SSP Sanjeev Kumar.

(This is a developing story and will be updated as more details emerge.)

Also Read

Chhattisgarh Govt Ignores Red Flags, Seeks Permission for Coal Mine

Chhattisgarh Govt Ignores Red Flags, Seeks Permission for Coal Mine

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
500
1800
5000

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT