CM Thackeray Writes to PM Modi, Seeks Relief Amid ‘Mini Lockdown’
The timeline for submitting GST returns may be extended for 3 months for small and medium taxpayers, the CM wrote.
In a letter addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday, 13 April, listed various measures to be taken in view of the 'mini lockdown' that began on Wednesday due to the surge of COVID-19 infections in the state.
The CM’s letter to the prime minister noted that the timeline for submitting GST returns for March and April may be extended for three months for small and medium taxpayers.
"COVID-19 pandemic may be notified as a natural calamity for State Disaster Response Fund. Accordingly, the state may be allowed to pay gratuities relief of ₹100 per adult per day and ₹60 per child per day during the lockdown period to all the Antyodaya Anna Yojana and priority households family members" the notification added.
At present, only essential services are allowed to function in Maharashtra. The CM had announced the curfew on Tuesday, as the state's daily tally of COVID-19 infections reached over 60,000 cases.
The letter also requested the PM to release the first instalment of SDRF to tide over the financial situation arising out of the COVID pandemic.
Further, it noted that many small scale industries, businesses and startups have taken loans from banks under different GOI schemes and have supported the country in becoming Atmanirbhar in different ways.
"Given the scenario, we must come out with a helping hand for their survival. It is thus requested that the bank may be asked to defer the installment that are becoming due at least in the first quarter of this financial year," the letter read,
