Sec 144 in Maha From Wed, Public Transport to Continue With Curbs

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday, 13 April, announced that Section 144 will be imposed in the state from Wednesday for 15 days, in a bid to tackle COVID-19 infections that he said were "exploding dangerously" in the state.

"We are imposing strict restrictions which will come into effect from 8 pm tomorrow. Section 144 to be imposed in the entire state from tomorrow," he said.

Public transport, including local train and bus services, will not be shut and will operate as per restrictions. Air services, taxis and autos will also remain functional.

Petrol pumps, banks, telephone companies, e-commerce companies, media, security services, among others, will continue to work.