Sec 144 in Maha From Wed, Public Transport to Continue With Curbs
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday, 13 April, announced that Section 144 will be imposed in the state from Wednesday for 15 days, in a bid to tackle COVID-19 infections that he said were "exploding dangerously" in the state.
"We are imposing strict restrictions which will come into effect from 8 pm tomorrow. Section 144 to be imposed in the entire state from tomorrow," he said.
Public transport, including local train and bus services, will not be shut and will operate as per restrictions. Air services, taxis and autos will also remain functional.
Petrol pumps, banks, telephone companies, e-commerce companies, media, security services, among others, will continue to work.
However, restaurants will remain shut, with only take-away and home deliveries allowed. Street food vendors can function but cannot have people standing in front of them, Thackeray announced.
The restrictions will be in place till 1 May.
‘Healthcare Infrastructure Under Pressure’
"The war has begun again," Thackeray said, addressing people of the state on the unprecedented surge in COVID-19 infections.
“I am not saying a lockdown just now, but strict restrictions. I know bread and butter is important but saving lives is important,”
In his address, Thackeray said that he will request PM Narendra Modi to provide the assistance of the Indian Air Force (IAF) in the supply of oxygen for medical use from nearby states.
“Now we have 1,200 MT production of oxygen and we are using it all for medical purposes. We are using it to the hilt. I told PM (Prime Minister Narendra Modi), looking at the condition, that in the coming days we will need oxygen,” Thackeray said, as per NDTV.
He also stated that the healthcare infrastructure in the state is under pressure.
"We are continuously upgrading our healthcare infrastructure but it is under pressure. There is a shortage of medical oxygen, beds and the demand for Remdesivir has also increased," he was quoted as saying.
Tests have been increased from 85,000 to 2 lakhs per day and beds have been increased to 3 lakhs, he said.
"This Gudi Padwa will mark the beginning of COVID-mukt Maharashtra," he said.
Pertinent Restrictions:
Some of the most pertinent curbs in the state include:
- Essential services will be allowed from 7 am to 8 pm.
- Public transport, including local train and bus services, will not be shut and will operate as per restrictions.
- There will be no restriction on air travel. However, Maharashtra CM Thackeray has said that ‘unnecessary entry’ will be restricted.
- Petrol pumps, banks, telephone companies, e-commerce companies, media, security services, among others, will continue to work.
- Restaurants will remain shut, with only take-away and home deliveries allowed. Street food vendors can function but cannot have people standing in front of them.
- All religious places of worship will remain closed.
- Except for students of Class 10 and 12 to the extent of their exams alone, all schools, colleges and private coaching centres will remain closed.
- All staff who conduct exam must be vaccinated or carry a negative RT-PCR/RAT test valid for 48 hours.
- Decision regarding domestic workers/drivers/attendants to work shall be taken by local authorities, depending on the situation.
Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 60,212 new coronavirus cases.
