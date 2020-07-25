VG Siddhartha Suicide Case: Clean Chit to I-T Dept & PE Investors

An investigation into the alleged suicide of the owner of the Cafe Coffee Day group (CDEL), VG Siddhartha, has taken a new turn as the investigating team on Friday, 24 July, gave a clean chit to the private equity investors and the income tax department, who had been accused of harassing Siddhartha.

According to news agency PTI, the investigation, led by the former deputy inspector general of the CBI, Ashok Kumar Malhotra, found that a private firm of Siddhartha – Mysore Amalgamated Coffee Estates Limited (MACEL) – owes a sum of Rs 3,535 crore to the subsidiaries of CDEL.

This amount was not accounted for in the financial statements of the company, the report added. CDEL has 49 subsidiaries.