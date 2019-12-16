CAA Protests: Chennai Students Stand in Solidarity With JMI & AMU

In Chennai, students of Loyola college, IIT-Madras, Mohammad Sathak College, Madras University, and the Students Federation of India (SFI) have all come out in protest of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), and in solidarity with the students of Jamia Millia Islamia University. Protests have also been announced by DMDK founder Vaiko.

The ruling AIADMK government had voted in support of the Bill.

DMK, the chief opposition party, and a number of other individuals and groups across Tamil Nadu have condemned this move because of the fact that Sri Lankan Tamils were not included as Indian citizens.