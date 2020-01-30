20 Children Held Hostage by Murder Convict in UP; Grenade Thrown
As many as 20 children and a few women are being held hostage by a man convicted of murder at a house in a village in Uttar Pradesh’s Farrukhabad. The man has also reportedly opened fire and thrown a hand grenade at police.
Three police personnel and a villager have been injured in the incident. Meanwhile, Director General of Police (DGP) OP Singh said that commandos have been rushed to the spot, and that the rescue operation is underway.
“We are ensuring their safe rescue. If needed NSG will also be called for the operation,“ the DGP said, according to PTI.
“The man had been sentenced to life imprisonment in a murder case and he was out on bail. He had called the children on the pretext of a birthday party and held them hostage. He opened fire on villagers. DM, SSP and police forces are present near his house.”ADG (Law and Order) PV Ramashastry, as quoted by ANI
UP CM Yogi Adityanath had also called a high-level meeting over the incident with the chief secretary, principal secretary (Home), DGP and ADGP (Law and Order).
(With inputs from PTI and ANI.)
