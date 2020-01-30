20 Children Held Hostage by Murder Convict in UP; Grenade Thrown

As many as 20 children and a few women are being held hostage by a man convicted of murder at a house in a village in Uttar Pradesh’s Farrukhabad. The man has also reportedly opened fire and thrown a hand grenade at police.

Three police personnel and a villager have been injured in the incident. Meanwhile, Director General of Police (DGP) OP Singh said that commandos have been rushed to the spot, and that the rescue operation is underway.

“We are ensuring their safe rescue. If needed NSG will also be called for the operation,“ the DGP said, according to PTI.