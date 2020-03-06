QChennai: Actor Rajini Meets Secretaries of His Party & More

Actor Rajinikanth got fans and media guessing saying he is personally disappointed about an issue which he will reveal only later. Amidst much speculation, the actor met members of his party ‘Rajini Makkal Mandram’ on 5 March, at the Raghavendra Mandapam. He held a meeting at 10:30 am with 38 district secretaries of the party.

“I met with district secretaries after almost a year to check about status of party affair. They had made questions and I answered them. We discussed many issues. I am disappointed with one issue. I will reveal it at the right time,” said actor Rajinikanth. This meeting comes amidst rumours that he will float a political party this April.

