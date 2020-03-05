Rajinikanth Preps for TN Polls, Meets Secretaries of His Party
Actor Rajinikanth today got fans and media guessing saying he is personally disappointed about an issue which he will reveal only later. Amidst much speculation, the actor met members of his party ‘Rajini Makkal Mandram’ on 5 March, at the Raghavendra Mandapam. He held a meeting at 10:30 am with 38 district secretaries of the party.
This is the third meeting since he launched the ‘Rajini Makkal Mandram’.
This meeting comes amidst rumours that he will float a political party this April.
Rajinikanth had said he would launch his party ahead of the assembly election due next year.
‘Requested Them (Muslim Delegation) to Seek Time From Amit Shah and Hold Talks’
The actor also commented about the ongoing protests against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the recent incidents of violence.
A fews days ago, the actor had offered to be a mediator for talks to ensure peace. “I am willing to play any role in order to maintain peace in the country. I too agree with their (Muslim outfit leaders) comment that a country’s prime objective should be love, unity and peace,” he had told.
In the wake of Delhi violence, the 69-year-old actor had also criticised the Centre. “It is an intelligence failure and hence home ministry also failed. Protests can happen peacefully but not in a violent manner. If violence breaks out, it should be dealt with iron hands,” he had said.
The actor had announced his political entry on 30 December 2017. He said 'democracy was in bad shape', and that he could offer better leadership with his brand of 'spiritual politics'.The assembly election in Tamil Nadu next year would be the first without the stalwarts M Karunanidhi and J Jayalalithaa.
Both Rajinikanth and Kamal Hassan have expressed eagerness to try to fill the void left by the top leaders. When asked if there an alliance in the making he said, “Only time will tell if Kamal and I will come together.”
The superstar is now busy with his film ‘Annathe,’ directed by Siruthai Siva, co-starred by four lead women Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Khushbu and Meena.
