QChennai: CAA Rally Despite Corona Fear; 1,890 People Quarantined

While most of the city shut down on Tuesday, people working for the unorganised sector including construction labourers, watchmen, cab and auto drivers were majorly affected. A lot of daily wage labourers have been asked to get back to work only after the scare settles. “Our owner suddenly called us and asked us not to come for work for at least two weeks.

We depend on our daily wages even for our food,” said Dharmendra, one of the workers at Velachery. Security personnel too are facing the same problem. “Since the theatres have been asked to shut their doors, we have been asked to stay at home. The owner informed us that we will not be paid till the theatre opens again. Hundreds of people like me lost their job in the city in just one day,” said P Saravanan, who used to work as a security personnel at one of the companies on OMR.

(Source: The New Indian Express)